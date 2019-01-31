Have your say

INDIAN restaurant Tiffins and Thalis has closed and the business is appointing liquidators.

Childhood pals Vinay Sukhdeve and Agilan Chandran, who grew up together in Bombay, reunited to take over the restaurant in West Street, Fareham, inDecember 2017.

A notice nominating a liquidator was posted in The Gazette on January 16.

Signs are currently advertising the restaurant to let – with ‘other uses considered’.

The business formerly in the same unit – Indian restaurant Cafe Tusk – went into liquidation in 2017.