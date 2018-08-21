Industrial units fully occupied at council site 

A LACK of industrial accommodation for small businesses has led to huge demand for units on a commercial estate, according its owners.

Five units at Mitchell Close, Segensworth East, which is owned and managed by Hampshire County Council, have been let and another put under offer in just three months, reports Lambert Smith Hampton (LSH), sole agent for the scheme.

The units, ranging in size between 476 sq ft and 1,047 sq ft, will be occupied by a variety of tenants including a specialist car audio company, a technology firm and an event styling business.

David Reece, estates surveyor at Hampshire County Council, said: ‘There is demand for commercial property of all sizes in the market, but it is particularly difficult for smaller companies to find good quality accommodation at a size that meets their needs.

‘The level of demand we have seen demonstrates how much schemes like this are needed.’

Sarah Monk, from LSH, said: ‘We are pleased to have secured occupiers and offers for these properties so quickly.’