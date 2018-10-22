Isle of Wight ferry crash: Two crew members suspended after ferry collides with yachts

Two crew members from ferry company Red Funnel have been suspended after one of its vessels crashed into several boats near the Isle of Wight.

The Red Falcon ferry collided with the boats as it was trying to berth at the entrance of Cowes Harbour, shortly before 8am yesterday.

The coastguard carried out a search of the area following a 999 caller reported hearing ‘cries for help’, but they later confirmed they had made contact with the person appealing for help and reported they were safe and well.

A Red Funnel spokesman confirmed two crew members from the ferry had been suspended.

He added that it was ‘normal practice’ while an investigation is carried out.

He also said company CEO Fran Collins had spoken to the owners of the boats damaged in yesterday’s crash.

Nigel Minchin, who owned one of the yachts which was damaged, told BBC News that ‘it was obviously a big embarrassment for them’ after being contacted by Ms Collins yesterday evening.

In a statement Ms Collins said: ‘Our Southampton-East Cowes service is operating as scheduled today following the yesterday’s incident involving Red Falcon.

‘An underwater survey and detailed inspection found that there was no damage to the ship which is back in service and operating normally.

‘Red Funnel has a proactive safety management culture and a detailed internal investigation into this incident has been initiated to identify the root cause.

‘Whilst the investigation is underway, the navigational team involved in the incident will not be rostered on board which is in accordance with best practice.’