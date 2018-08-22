IT firms join up in a peach of a takeover deal 

AN IT firm has joined forces with another to create one of the leading companies of its type in the country.

Taylor Made Computer Solutions has today been acquired by Peach Technologies in a deal for an undisclosed amount.

Taylor Made, which is based on the Cams Hall estate in Fareham, is well known in the area for its fleet of branded cars.

Together the group will have sales of about £20m, approximately 200 employees and a customer base of more than 1,000 organisations.

The group will combine market-leading connectivity, mobile, telephony services and existing IT services from Peach with the extensive IT services, security, backup and disaster recovery solutions from TMCS enabling the group to offer an expanded range of products and services to customers.

Darren Scott-Healey, CEO of Peach said: ‘We’re thrilled to bring together the exceptional skills and first-class services of two market leaders.

‘Both companies are hugely complementary and enhance our ability to provide a one stop shop solution for IT, telephony and communications services. We look forward to using our combined scale to do even more to help our customers grow, succeed and increase profitability.’

Nigel Taylor, founder and managing director at TMCS said: ‘It is amazing to reflect on how far we have come since Aly and I started Taylor Made 24 years ago from our family home near Fareham.

‘By combining forces with Peach we bring together a unique combination of talent that will provide an even bigger benefit for our customers and partners.’

The combined directors and management team will lead the enhanced group with Mr Taylor remaining as a consultant to the board of directors.

Peach chairman Ian Brown said ‘The combination of Peach and TMCS marks a transformational step in the evolution of the Peach group to fulfil our aspiration of becoming one of the leading IT and communications providers for small and medium size enterprises throughout the UK.

‘After joining the group as chairman in January 2017 we quickly identified the massive opportunity generated by the combination of these two businesses and it is very pleasing to make it a reality.’