Jobs fair in Portsmouth praised for helping people into work

AS UNEMPLOYMENT remains at 11-year low of 4.8 per cent, JobCentre Portsmouth has praised the success of its latest jobs fair - and encouraged people looking for work to attend other upcoming jobs fairs.

Labour market figures out this week show the the unemployment rate is down by more than 900,000 since 2010.

The Office for National Statistics also confirmed that employment continues to run at a near-record high rate of 74.5 per cent, with 31.8m people in work – an increase of over 2.7m since 2010.

Vicki Harrison, customer services leader at Jobcentre Plus, said: ‘Jobcentre Plus continues to work with a wide range of employers in this area, from large national companies to small local businesses. In addition we offer training to ensure people have the skills to gain employment. For example we run regular courses for people to train for the security industry, which is a large sector in this area.

‘We are pleased to be working with the Prince’s Trust and BAE systems for the fourth year running. They offer a four-week course which includes a two week placement in a range of roles in the naval base – from engineering to HR. The aim is to make young people aware of the wide range of careers with BAE Systems and encourage them to apply for their apprenticeship programme.’

She said that a jobs fair held at Portsmouth JobCentre on February 13 was a success.

She said: ‘There was a strong turnout of customers and the employers concerned gave really positive feedback on the calibre of customers seen on the day.’

Vicki added that there are further opportunities at Portsmouth Guildhall which is holding a Jobs Fair on February 27 and at a Jobs, Apprenticeships and Careers Fair at Horizons Leisure Centre, Havant, organised by Alan Mak MP on Friday, March 15.