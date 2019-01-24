Knight & Lee closure: John Lewis tells Portsmouth City Council leader it will look at possibility of new city store

JOHN Lewis is going to look again at its figures and see if there is a demand for a store in Portsmouth even after it closes Knight and Lee in Southsea.

Portsmouth City Council leader Gerald Vernon-Jackson had a phone conversation with the firm today about a possible new store somewhere in the city.

Knight & Lee in Palmerston Rd, Southsea'Picture: Habibur Rahman

He says that the council would work with John Lewis to make this happen if it chose to stay.

John Lewis announced yesterday that it would close Knight & Lee, which opened in 1887, at the end of July. There are 127 jobs at risk although the company says it will do its best to move people to work in Southampton or Chichester.

Councillor Vernon-Jackson said: ‘During the call I explained my real disappointment over the decision to shut Knight & Lee and my concern about the effect on other shops in Southsea.

‘I asked John Lewis to consider whether they would locate a new store in the city. They have previously shown interest in opening a new modernised store in Portsmouth.

‘The discussion I had today was to try to make sure that we retain a John Lewis presence in the city. I'm pleased that they have said they will look at the data to work out whether a store in Portsmouth would fit with their business plan.

‘Both parties have agreed to meet at the end of February to review the work John Lewis have done, and the council will work with them to see if we can make sure that a new store is established in Portsmouth.’

Cllr Vernon-Jackson said that he was strongly opposed to student flats being built on the site, and added that the council’s policies meant that the ground floor of the Knight & Lee building has to be used for retail.