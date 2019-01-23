Latest figures show ‘buoyant labour market’ 

EMPLOYMENT figures have continued to reach record levels with more people in work than ever before.

Numbers released yesterday confirmed 2018 had the UK’s strongest jobs market on record with an unemployment rate of four per cent.

Minister of state for employment Alok Sharma welcomed the news, which also showed real wages increased for the 10th month in a row.

Locally, the amount of people claiming unemployment benefits fell 42 per cent in five years in Portsmouth, 40 per cent in Fareham, 42 per cent in Gosport and 41 per cent in Havant.

Rachel Spilman, from Portsmouth Jobcentre Plus, said: ‘I’m pleased to see we have maintained a 40-42 per cent reduction. The labour market is incredibly buoyant, and there are three local jobs fairs coming up which demonstrate the volume of local recruiting employers.’

Jobs fairs will be held at Gosport Leisure Centre on January 31, at Portsmouth Guildhall on February 27 and at Horizon Leisure Centre, Havant on March 15. Follow Jobcentre Twitter feed @JCPinPortsm_IOW for more info.