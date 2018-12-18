Law firm scoops award for restructuring work

A PORTSMOUTH law firm has received an award for its work in saving businesses from insolvency.

Coffin Mew received the Insolvency Law Firm of the Year award at the recent Credit Strategy Turnaround, Restructuring and Insolvency (TRI) Awards.

The firm’s restructuring and insolvency team was praised for its legal assistance to both businesses and individuals that fall into financial difficulty.

Partner Alexander Wood said: ‘I’m absolutely delighted to be part of a great team and for the support we provide our clients to be recognised with this award.’