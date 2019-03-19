Leisure group scoops top awards for service   

A SPORTING firm which runs leisure centres across Fareham has been praised for its outstanding service by Sport England.

Fareham Leisure Centre, which is managed by Everyone Active, has been recognised for its top-notch services following a thorough assessment by Sport England’s leading national quality scheme, Quest.

The centre was awarded the status of ‘outstanding’ through the Quest process, becoming the only facility in the country to have been recognised for the last four Quest assessments. Everyone Active’s Holly Hill site was also recognised.

Ryan Grant, Everyone Active contract manager, said he was ‘really pleased’ by the ‘fantastic’ ratings.

Quest was established in 1996 and is the best-known improvement programme within the leisure sector. It defines industry standards and encourages the ongoing development of facilities and services.

The centre went through a rigorous inspection process in order to achieve the accolade, including mystery visits and a two-day, on-site assessment to evaluate all aspects of its operations and management.

