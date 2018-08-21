LGBT-friendly work honour for hovercraft firm 

A HOVERCRAFT travel company’s work with the LGBT community has been recognised.

Hovertravel, which runs services to the Isle of Wight from Southsea, has been short-listed with nine other UK firms at the Travel Trade Gazette’s Travel Awards.

Loretta Lale, head of commercial at Hovertravel, said: ‘We are thrilled to be recognised for our efforts to support the LGBT community. On our hovercraft and across our business, all are welcome and we celebrate diversity.

‘For the last two years we have been passionate sponsors of Isle of Wight Pride and this year we were hovering proud in the London Pride Parade.

‘To be in the final demonstrates how the team at Hovertravel work together to support all their custome rs.’

The winner will be revealed at the TTG Travel Awards on September 17.