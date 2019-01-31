CUSTOMERS were able to enjoy a host of new offers at the opening of a new Lidl store.

The new store, on Rookery Avenue in Whiteley, was officially unveiled to customers at a ribbon cutting ceremony which included free refreshments and tastings.

Customers could also benefit from an opening offer of an additional free item when spending £20.

Sandra and Chris Turner from Titchfield Common, attended the opening ceremony and believe the new store will be popular.

Sandra said: ‘Lidl has a good selection of products and all at a competitive price. Our daughter lives in the area and so we will make a point of shopping here when visiting her.’

For Chris, one of the big appeals is the range of specialist items available at the store.

‘We have purchased a massage chair for our son and screwdriver set for our son-in-law,’ he said. ‘One of the big appeals of the store is the range of non-grocery items on offer. We got the massage chair for half price. I am sure we will become regular shoppers at the store.’

For Whiteley resident, Sandra Green, the new store brings added retail competition and convenience.

‘We were initially consulted on whether the store should be built,’ she said. ‘I know there were some objections but I supported the development. The new store is really convenient and I will make it part of my routine to shop there after swimming. I particularly like the new bakery and the Lidl magazine about the various offers and products.’

Sandra hopes the new store will lead to a price war in Whiteley.

‘For a long time Tesco’s has been the main local shop and so it will be good to have some competition which can hopefully lead to some food offers and deals,’ added Sandra.

In addition to providing a new shopping outlet, the store has also created 40 new jobs.

Regional head of property, James Mitchell, said: ‘We would like to thank all those who have played a part in bringing this new Lidl store to Whiteley. It is great for us to be able to create more jobs and investment opportunities in the area and we can’t wait to start serving our multi-award winning products to the local community.’





