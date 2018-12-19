LATE-NIGHT drinking will be banned in the garden of a Portsmouth pub after new licence conditions were agreed.

Pub-goers will not be allowed to take drinks outside the new Brewhouse & Kitchen on Southsea Terrace after 11pm on Sunday through to Thursday, and after midnight on Friday and Saturday.

At a licensing sub-committee yesterday (Dec 18) councillors imposed the curfew and also approved the venue's new layout, which has been in place since early December.

Formerly the White Horse, the pub and brewery was granted approval for its renovation including the installation of brass beer vats, an internal firepit, a garden bar and beach hut booths outside. The premises will also boast a larger kitchen than before.

The garden policy was set after nearby residents raised objections about late night drinking, although many of them were under the impression the new licence application was for longer opening hours.

Speaking on behalf of Brewhouse & Kitchen, Niall McCann, said: 'We did receive representations from residents. I can see there was slight confusion about what the licence amendment was for.

'They thought we were seeking to extend our hours. Since that was clarified two people withdrew their objections.

'We want to work with the local residents to make sure they are our best customers. People might be worried about the beach huts outside but they are all soundproofed.'

Council licensing officer, Derek Stone, added: 'I visited the site and we have no concerns. None of the responsible authorities has any concerns.'

Mr McCann believed the venue's new design would be popular with customers. 'The beautiful brass vats will be a real feature,' he said.

'We will have a firepit as an internal fireplace which is something we think is a very attractive feature. And due to the kitchen extension there will be a much larger amount of food on offer than previously.'

Microbrewery chain, Brewhouse & Kitchen, opened its first venue in 2013 on Guildhall Walk in Portsmouth.

The venue's garden policy will have to be clearly displayed as part of the licence.

It is licensed to serve alcohol until 12am Thursday - Sunday and 1am on Friday and Saturday.