Lively Lady return was the perfect way to mark Port Solent’s 30th anniversary 

RIGHTLY heralded as a feat of maritime glory, Lively Lady’s return was enjoyed by spectators from Eastney, to Gunwharf Quays and beyond into Portsmouth Harbour.

After her three-hour journey she took up residence in Port Solent at about 3pm, where she was met by hundreds of onlookers as she passed through the lock before fittingly mooring in front of the Sir Alec Rose pub.

Live music offered a soundtrack to the triumph, and celebrations extended beyond the return of the yacht itself.

It came as Saturday marked the destination’s 30th anniversary, three decades after Lively Lady became the first boat to pass through its lock.

On a jubilant day for the stores and restaurants which call the site home, Port Solent’s events and marketing coordinator, Lisa Fowler, was watching from the shore as the boat returned.

Alongside the scores of shoppers, drinkers and day-trippers she was ‘amazed’ to see history unfold.

‘We saw her a few years ago when she had got quite dilapidated, but she looks fantastic now she’s back,’ she said.

The yacht took up the familiar spot in the marina it formerly called home – just yards away from The Boardwalk.

Reflecting on the work which made that possible, carried out by volunteers at the Hayling Yacht Company, she continued: ‘The team have spent hours and hours on her, making her better, and she looks amazing.

‘Our pub is named after [Sir Alec Rose], so this event has come together really well and we’re so pleased about it.’

The return was followed by six hours of 80s-themed activities.