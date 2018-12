A LOCAL junior football team has been supplied with a new set of strips thanks to the support of Swan Systems Furniture.

Dominic Ambrose works for the company and his son Bradley plays for the under 12’s team. Dominic said: ‘It’s great, the boys are very excited for the next season and look forward to promoting the firm as they play.’

Lisa Dymott, director at Swan Systems Furniture, added: ‘It was a pleasure to be able to get involved and support the boys with new kit.’