Luxury car manufacturer Rolls-Royce hunts for 31 apprentices at Goodwood 

LUXURY car manufacturer Roll-Royce has announced its biggest ever apprenticeship programme - and is on the hunt for 31 candidates to work in Goodwood.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars launched the scheme in 2006 and this year it includes for the first time, Sir Ralph Robins Degree Apprenticeships.

Sir Ralph is a non executive director of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars and has had an exceptional career in engineering and industry.

The degree apprenticeships have been launched in Sir Ralph’s name in recognition of his contribution to the renaissance of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.

The apprentices will study for BEng Mechanical Engineering Degrees at the University of Chichester, attending the University’s new Engineering and Digital Technology Park.

Torsten Müller-Ötvös, CEO of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said: ‘I am delighted to announce the start of recruitment for this year’s apprenticeship programme and the launch of our first Sir Ralph Robins Degree Apprenticeships.

‘We are firmly committed to developing future talent here at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars and I am especially pleased that we will welcome a record number of new apprentices to the business in 2019.'

In addition to the apprenticeship programme, around 100 university students were employed with the company in 2018 on industrial placements, ranging in duration from six to 12 months.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars is currently recruiting for positions in 2019. The company also runs a graduate programme, with new positions made available each year.

For more go to rolls-roycemotorcars.com/careers before March 13.