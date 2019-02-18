Major £16m deal to sell part of the Chichester Business Park is agreed 

PART of a huge business park has been sold for £16m.

Property agents Lambert Smith Hampton (LSH) successfully negotiated the sale of part of Chichester Business Park.

Two warehouses totalling 86,305 sq ft and 44,819 sq ft, together with an adjoining 0.67-acre plot of development land, have been bought by Aberdeen Standard following talks with LSH and joint agents Flude Commercial.

The site is home to successful global brands Carte Blanche and Philips Respironics, while the adjacent plot has the potential for the development of a 10,000 sq ft unit.

Tom West of Seaward Properties, joint venture partners in Chichester Business Park, was pleased by the news and said the new partnership would ‘re-invest the money in the park’, with plans already in the pipeline for a new industrial and warehouse units.

The 19-acre park, is based in Tangmere, near the A27.