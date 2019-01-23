Major refurb under way for popular family pub in Portsmouth 

A Portsmouth pub is set to undergo a six-figure refurbishment, creating 20 new jobs in the process.

Farmhouse Hungry Horse, in Burrfields Road, closed on Monday and will reopen on Wednesday, February 6.

The bar area will be undergoing a complete refurbishment and the sports viewing area will also be enhanced, with high quality sound systems from multiple screens.

The beer garden will also be extended with additional seating and the introduction of outdoor lighting. The existing play area will also have a makeover and will be turned into a Wacky Warehouse.

Craig Cole, co-general manager, said: ‘The Farmhouse Hungry Horse is at the heart of the local community, so we want to provide our guests with even better surroundings to enjoy a great selection of drinks and sporting events throughout the year.’

Co-general manager Sandra Paul added: ‘We’re really excited to get the refurbishment under way, and look forward to welcoming our Portsmouth neighbours to the revamped venue when it officially opens.

‘The weekend is also set to be big, with a series of events to celebrate the opening. A launch party with karaoke will kick this off on Friday, February 8, and we’d like to invite everyone to come and celebrate with us.’

The Hungry Horse will also see an improved drinks range with additional cask ales, as well as existing drinks deals, like two bottles for £5.

The pub will also offer deals on food with curry and a drink for £5.50 on Wednesdays and add a drink to any burger or selected grill for £1 Monday to Friday.