Manufacturer marks 40 years at busy air show 

A FAREHAM manufacturing firm is following up global business leads after its most successful Farnborough International Air Show so far.

Barnbrook Systems made new contacts and held talks with prospective clients and international partners at the event.

The company – which took its largest delegation so far to the show – also welcomed government ministers and VIPs to its stand as it marked its 40th anniversary.

Managing director Tony Barnett said: ‘The air show was incredibly busy.

‘We had our best event so far and made some valuable contacts with potential business partners and clients from the UK, Europe and further afield.

‘The international interest was a real vote of confidence in British business as we approach Brexit and shows that we have nothing of which to be afraid.’

Visitors to the Barnbrook stand included Business Secretary Greg Clark, Transport Minister Jesse Norman, Fylde MP Mark Menzies, Stafford MP Jeremy Lefroy and Lib Dem peer Baroness Randerson.

Tony, who is director of the Farnborough Aerospace Consortium, gave feedback about the economy to Bank of England governor Mark Carney.