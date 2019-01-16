Manufacturer of underwater robotic vehicles in Fareham hosts mayor 

STAFF at a factory that makes underwater robotic vehicles proudly hosted the Mayor of Fareham.

Mayor Councillor Susan Bayford made an official visit to the Saab Seaeye, in Barnes Wallis Road.

During her visit the Mayor, accompanied by her husband and consort Alderman Brian Bayford, talked to some of the many people in different departments across the company who have helped make Saab Seaeye a worldwide success in the underwater robotic market.

On her tour, Cllr Bayford discovered that nearly 90 per cent of Saab Seaeye’s robotic vehicles are exported and sold in 70 countries, as well as hearing more about the company’s renowned apprentice scheme and how Saab Seaeye support the local community, including the Rainbow Centre, for which Cllr Bayford in an ambassador.

Cllr Bayford also met Saab Seaeye’s managing director, Jon Robertson, who explained the company’s aim to be the employer of choice for the best people and the best engineers and the importance of developing skills in an environment of technological excellence.

After her tour, Cllr Bayford commented on the enthusiasm, dedication and camaraderie amongst the staff, along with their passion for their job and for Saab Seaeye, where many have worked for a number of years.