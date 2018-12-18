Marina raises thousands for two good causes 

Have your say

THOUSANDS of pounds have been raised for two good causes at a boat show.

MDL Marinas raised £3,000 for the Blue Marine Foundation and Ocean Youth Trust South at TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show 2018.

MDL members and guests bought tickets for a raffle and donated money for refreshments during a daily charity hour at the company’s stand.

The Blue Marine Foundation providessolutions to overfishing and it has runs a conservation project to replenish the Solent’s oyster population. The Ocean Youth Trust South, based in Gosport, gives sailing opportunities to young people.

‘We are delighted with the amount of money we raised,’ said Adrien Burnand, from MDL.