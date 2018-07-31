Marine firm’s best ever year

SPECIALIST marine and maritime recruitment company Marine Resources has announced its best year yet, with a raft of new client wins and business successes.

The recruitment agency, in Swanwick, is also set to exhibit at Monaco Yacht Show in September for the first time.

Marine Resource, which started in 2003, announced it has won multiple new clients this year, placed a record number of candidates and taken on five new staff.

Marine Resources founder and managing director James Ward said: ‘This year has been phenomenal so far and Marine Resources continues to go from strength to strength.’

The company has also announced it is merging sister company Elite Maritime Selection, which started in 2015, into the wider Marine Resources fold due to increasing crossover between the two companies.