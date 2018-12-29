Marketing expert from Horndean writes latest book to help small businesses compete and grow

Small businesses are closing down because they cannot compete with the larger brands, but a marketing expert from Horndean believes that can change.

Lee Wilson, head of SEO for Portsmouth-based digital marketing company Vertical Leap, is writing a second book, with the goal of helping small businesses effectively compete with the bigger brands and grow through data-led marketing content.

Lee has helped hundreds of small to medium sized businesses since 2003, as well as led digital marketing campaigns on some of the largest international brands.

He is working with Emerald Group publishers on his new book which uses data to create marketing content.

Lee said: ‘I’m excited to work with global publisher Emerald Group, providing practical marketing content tips, advice, and guidance that works, in front of the small to medium sized businesses that need it the most.’

Lee said he was passionate about his work. He wrote his first book Tactical SEO – The Theory and Practice of Search Marketing in 2016.

He said: ‘I love digital marketing and sharing my expertise through writing, so look to take advantage of any credible opportunity that enables me to do both.

‘My first book launches into China and other international language markets in 2019, plus my new project will become available to buy early next year too. I want to help as many businesses compete and grow as I can.’