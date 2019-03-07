Meet the entreprenuer who is making payroll easy 

PAY is something that most of us take for granted every month. But for a business, processing employees pay packets is a complicated process that is full of potential legal pitfalls.

That’s something entrepreneur Hetal Maniar, from Portchester, is hoping to make easier with her slick new business Anchorheart.

Hetal Maniar has started a business called Anchorheart Payroll Ltd based in Portsmouth.'Picture: Sarah Standing (210219-1581)

Hetal said: ‘I was at the University of Portsmouth for 18 years. I studied a degree in Financial Decision and Analysis and after that I got a job in finance and moved around until my last position as an international officer.

‘I loved my job but it was there for so long that it was my world. I needed to do something different.

‘I wanted to set up my own business, mainly because people had told me that I was not cut out for it. I knew I was, so I thought I would take a chance and go for it.’

Hetal’s brother-in-law Nachiket Shah runs a software business called BrainTec Labs in India and he offered Hetal the chance to work with his firm. She started to look at their payroll and realised there was a need for a better system.

Hetal said: ‘I spotted a gap in the market.'

The need for better software was also compounded by the introduction of GDPR last year, meaning firms have to be more careful with personal data - leading Hetal to design a new system.

Hetal, 42, said: ‘Our service is better than others as we’ve built the software. We have spent the last six months developing it and testing it, before launching in January. Now we are just trying to get the word out.’

The service can be used worldwide from any device and it has a sophisticated data masking system in built.

Hetal, who is originally from Ahmedabad in India, said: ‘Being in Portsmouth all these years, I’d love to help our city’s businesses and to let them know that they have a better way to do their payroll right here in the city.’

For more go to anchorheart.co.uk/