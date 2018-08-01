 Meet the family bringing a taste of Venezuela to Portsmouth 

A FAMILY business is the first to bring the flavours of Venezuela to Portsmouth.

And Arepa2Go has big plans to expand and take its delicious street food to festivals and markets across the area as well as running pop ups at places across the city.

Ediana Crespo enjoys a tasty arepa

The firm started three years ago as a small project selling gluten-free cornpocket sandwiches and it proved so popular that the family, who are from Venezuela, behind it set up a stall and began selling their produce at markets.

Meriana Crepo, who pitches in at the firm run by her husband Alejandro and his brother Daniel De Carlo, said: ‘We introduced Southsea to the flavours of Venezuela, we are the first to offer traditional Venezuelan food.

‘Arepa2Go is a small family business, we do food festivals, markets and private events. We have our regular market the first weekend of every month in Palmerston Road with the Love Southsea Market and we also have some pop up events with restaurants in the area.’

The firm offers recipes including meat lover with pulled pork, shredded beef and chicken with avocado option, as well as vegetarian and vegan options including black beans, fried plantain, Pico de gallo (salsa) and our traditional sauce GUASACACA (coriander with avocado sauce).

Meriana added: ‘Arepas are conquering the world because after the terrible economical and political crisis that our country is living loads of Venezuelans emigrated to different countries and we are showing the world our food.

‘Arepa is very traditional in our country, we eat it for breakfast, lunch and dinner and it looks like British people enjoy our food too as we’ve had some really good feedback.’