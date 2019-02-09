Meet the man who has opened a treasure trove of an emporium in Fareham 

AN EMPORIUM featuring crafts, antiques and vintage items has opened in Fareham.

Robin’s Nest Emporium opened in the former Zodiaq 99p Store in West Street, Fareham, next to Holy Trinity Church, last week.

Robin's Nest Emporium has opened in West Street, Fareham.''Pictured is: One of the traders Carolyn Lawton.''Picture: Sarah Standing (050219-8499)

The business was set up by antiques dealer Nathan Alexander, from Southampton, two years ago.

He saw a gap in the market for emporiums that allow multiple traders to display their wares under one roof and opened his first store in Oakley Road, Southampton.

It has been such a success, with a waiting list, he decided to branch out and take on the large store in Fareham.

The 39-year-old said: ‘People of all ages are happy to buy second-hand or vintage items these days,

Robin's Nest Emporium has opened in West Street, Fareham.'''Picture: Sarah Standing (050219-8504)

‘We get all ages in through the doors and we have a good reach. We have something here for everybody.

‘We have a great mix of traders from handmade crafts to teddy bears and much more. No one leaves here without buying something.’

The Fareham store is already 70 per cent full, but Nathan says he’s keen to hear from people who would like space in the shop. They can rent a six foot by six foot space – and only pay 10 per cent commission.

He currently stocks crafts, upcycled furniture, antiques, retro items, clothing, jewellery, toys and artwork.

Robin's Nest Emporium has opened in West Street, Fareham.''Picture: Sarah Standing (050219-8503)

He said: ‘It is like 100 different shops all under one roof.’

The store even has its own cafe selling artisan coffee and homemade cakes.

The Fareham store has created 11 jobs – and saw four weeks of hard work go into transforming the store to get it ready for the opening.

Nathan said: ‘It was hard work but it has been done on a shoestring. We tried to recycle and reuse as much as possible that was already in the store. It took us four weeks – and a lot of 15 hour days – but it’s now looking great.’

Nathan said he hopes the new location will bring in a wide range of people from a greater catchment.

‘There’s something about Fareham,' he said.

‘It is the most amazing place with a wide demographic. Go one way and you have the Meon Valley and the same distance the other way you have inner city estates. We want to be able to reach everybody - and there’s something here for everybody.’

Robin’s Nest is open Monday to Saturday 10am until 5.30pm, and Sunday 11am until 5pm.