Meet the the two beauty experts from Fareham and Portsmouth named as the best in the country 

TWO beauty specialists from Fareham and Portsmouth have been named as some of the best in the south of England.

Dana Squibb from Fareham was awarded Nail Technician of the Year, while Fiona McKnight from Portsmouth was awarded Lash Extension Specialist of the Year at The English Hair & Beauty Awards 2019.

Fiona McKnight

The awards, held in Maidenhead on Sunday, had more than 500 nominations, and acknowledged the best of the country’s hair and beauty sector.

Dana Squibb, who works at Diamond Quay Hair and Beauty Lounge, said: ‘Never in a million years did I expect to win, I was utterly shocked. I was up against so many talented women, I’m still speechless that I actually won.’

It’s not the first award for talented Dana – she was highly commended at the Southern Hair and Beauty Awards last year, run by the company that owns The News.

She added: ‘The girls in Diamond Quay are so lovely to work with and have been so supportive, I don’t know what I would have done without them. I want to thank them for everything they have done for me recently.’

Fiona McKnight, owner of Ooh La Lash, said: ‘I was not expecting to win at all, it was such a huge surprise. I looked at some of the other businesses I was up against, and they were winning loads of awards, so I thought I haven’t got a chance.

‘Thank you to all my lovely clients. I would have never got to the awards or where I am today if it wasn’t for all my clients. You made all of this possible.’

Dedicated to those who work hard to promote excellence, have customer care as a top priority, and make their customers look and feel fantastic, the awards celebrated the wealth of talent in England.

A spokesperson for the English Hair and Beauty Awards said: ‘These winners represent the industry’s gold standard who work tirelessly to meet and satisfy the demands of their clients.

The awards showcased some of the best experts that operate in the sector, whose excellence and commitment led them at the forefront of the industry.’

Alongside recognising talent, the awards also raised money for charity Make A Wish, which grants the wishes of children and young people suffering from life-threatening conditions.