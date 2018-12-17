Minister discusses post-Brexit trade at Meon Valley vineyard 

Meon Valley MP and Minister of State for Trade Policy, George Hollingbery MP visited Exton Park Vineyard. 'from left to right: Corinne Seely, Exton Park Winemaker, George Hollingbery MP, Kit Ellen, Exton Park Sales & Marketing Manager and Fred Langdale, Exton Park Vineyard Manager
A SPARKLING wine producer in the Meon Valley was delighted to host their MP – and they discussed rising wine duty, access to broadband in rural areas and exporting tariffs in a post-Brexit world. 

Exton Park Vineyard welcomed Meon Valley MP and Minister of State for Trade Policy George Hollingbery to their estate. 

Exton Park is an award-winning wine producer and the business partners took Mr Hollingbery on  a tour of the 55-acre single vineyard. 

Mr Hollingbery said: ‘It was a pleasure to visit Exton Park Vineyard. While there may be some challenges ahead for the industry and the UK as a whole, I’ve no doubt that it is pioneering and quality-focused businesses like Exton Park that are helping to get the message out that the UK is open for trade.’ 