Minister discusses post-Brexit trade at Meon Valley vineyard 

A SPARKLING wine producer in the Meon Valley was delighted to host their MP – and they discussed rising wine duty, access to broadband in rural areas and exporting tariffs in a post-Brexit world.

Exton Park Vineyard welcomed Meon Valley MP and Minister of State for Trade Policy George Hollingbery to their estate.

Exton Park is an award-winning wine producer and the business partners took Mr Hollingbery on a tour of the 55-acre single vineyard.

Mr Hollingbery said: ‘It was a pleasure to visit Exton Park Vineyard. While there may be some challenges ahead for the industry and the UK as a whole, I’ve no doubt that it is pioneering and quality-focused businesses like Exton Park that are helping to get the message out that the UK is open for trade.’