More opportunities for city LGV apprentices

APPRENTICES are set to benefit after a scheme geared at training LGV drivers was expanded.

Fowler Welch in Hilsea has announced it will give learners the option to become warehouse and supply chain operators from April.

The firm’s Driver Apprenticeship Scheme began in 2017 and has so far led to 29 people securing full LGV driving training – including 16 it now employs itself.

With the new addition the company will also offer one-to-one training and support sessions.

Jo Polhil, apprentice scheme manager said: ‘So far, the driver apprenticeship scheme has resulted in a number of enthusiastic, highly-trained and skilled additions to our driving team at Hilsea.’

He added: ‘We very much look forward to welcoming our new recruits on board.’

Thanks to a partnership with The Real Apprenticeship Company, Fowler Welch will soon have 24 permanent jobs up for grabs across a number of depots with the infrastructure to take on fully-trained apprentices.

To learn more about the Driver Apprenticeship Scheme, go to fowlerwelch.co.uk