More than 100 charities benefit from fundraising 

MORE than 100 charities are set to benefit from a week of fundraising by retail and funeral colleagues across the south of England.

Southern Co-op challenged its colleagues to raise as much money as possible for their chosen charities during its annual charity awareness week, from July 23 to 29.

Activities ranged from big to small with fundraising ideas including crazy hair days, cycle rides, book sales, abseils, raffles, cakes, quiz nights, pyjama days, face painting, walking challenges, and more.

In total, the events raised more than £30,000.

Jessica Hughes, community investment manager at Southern Co-op, said: ‘We’ve been blown away by this year’s activities and it is really special to know this money raised will make a tremendous impact on our local communities – be it a hospital, the environment or a school project.

‘We’d like to say a massive thank you to all of our customers and communities who got behind the fundraisers. With their help we will make a difference.’

The local causes were chosen by colleagues and members at each branch.