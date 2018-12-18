CHILDREN’S clothing and merchandise store Mothercare has confirmed that it is closing its store in Portsmouth.

A huge closing down sale, with all stock reduced to clear, will start at the store in Commercial Road tomorrow.

Mothercare in Commercial Road, Portsmouth Picture by Paul Jacobs

Mothercare, a leading mother and baby specialist, announced in July that 60 of its 137 stores in the UK would close by June 2019 as part of a restructuring programme.

The Mothercare store in Havant is unaffected and customers can also continue to shop online.

Customers will find significant reductions throughout Mothercare Portsmouth from Wednesday, with deals across all categories, including toys, gifts, clothing, pushchairs and much more.

A spokesperson said: ‘This is a great opportunity for shoppers to get some amazing bargains on last minute Christmas gifts and maternity, baby and toddler essentials. Our most popular ranges will sell out quickly so we encourage all customers to come into the store as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

‘We’d like to thank all our customers in the area for their support and look forward to continuing to serve them at our Havant store and online at mothercare.com.’