Motor group holds a free party as it moves into centre 

A FREE family fun day will welcome the second tenants of a major new business park in Havant.

The event, including face painting, food and drink, van test drives, site tours, competitions and Volkswagen van workshop demonstrations will welcome Breeze Motor Group to Dunsbury Park next weekend.

The Volkswagen commercial vehicle specialist will host the day on Saturday, from 11am to 3pm, to show off their new custom-built van centre, at the Portsmouth City Council owned 45-acre business development.

Alan Brooks, head of business at Breeze Van Centre Portsmouth, said: ‘We’re really proud of this great new site and can’t wait to show off our van centre.’

The event will officially open the 13,000 sq ft facility. Breeze Motor Group is the second business to make Dunsbury Park its home, after clothing brand Fat Face moved on to the site last year.

Cllr Ben Dowling, cabinet member for regeneration, said: ‘We thought the local community and local Volkswagen enthusiasts should have a free opportunity to help us welcome more first-class tenants to our first-class business park.

‘Dunsbury Park is a great use of council-owned land to bring in money to fund services and to boost jobs and the local economy.’

The new centre features 10 workshop ramps, including a VOSA accredited MOT testing area for class four and seven commercial vehicles, and a forecourt display for more than 60 Volkswagen DasWelt Auto used vehicles. It has created 16 new jobs.

Previously the business offered Volkswagen commercial vehicle servicing in Hilsea but customer demand required the business to expand. The new Breeze Van Centre Portsmouth sells approved used Volkswagen vans as well as offering the aftersales facility. It will also be offering a van rental scheme form February 1.

Mark Langford, managing director at Breeze Motor Group, said: ‘This has been a long and challenging journey but essential for us to meet the demands of our customers and ensure the future success of the business.

‘We already have van centres in Poole and Southampton, but this new site is vitally important to our business strategy as it geographically extends our offering on commercial vehicle expertise from Dorchester to Chichester.’