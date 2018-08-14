Networking event will mix cricket and business

BUSINESS people are being encouraged to network at an event that combines business and cricket.

The next Network Hampshire Business Club match day networking lunch will be taking place from 12.30pm until 2.30pm on Tuesday, August 21 at the Ageas Bowl.

It will take place in the Hampshire Suite with full view of The Ageas Bowl and guests are invited to stay afterwards to watch the cricket.

Anders Swaffield, digital marketing coordinator, said: ‘Businesses are invited to enjoy an afternoon of networking, enjoy a delicious buffet lunch, all to the backdrop of the third day of Hampshire CCC’s game against Nottinghamshire.

‘Spaces are extremely limited, with all tickets expected to sell out in advance – to find more information and book your place, visit networkhampshire.co.uk.’

The event is being run by Network My Club, which also runs similar groups at Fratton Park and Goodwood. The Network My Club group is one of the fastest growing networking organisations operating across the south.

Tcikets cost £30 + VAT for non-members. For more email info@networkmyclub.co.uk or call 01903 898025.