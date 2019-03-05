New expo will showcase science, technology and engineering businesses in the south 

A NEW expo is coming to the south to showcase companies within the science, technology, engineering and business innovation sectors.

Phoenix Project Solutions has set up Business Innovation South to provide a platform for businesses to bring themselves up to speed with the latest technology, products and services.

Director Lara Bull said: ‘We invite businesses to ask themselves two questions: Does your company have access to the right event to showcase your products and services? And as a business owner do you struggle to keep abreast of the latest products and innovations available to help reduce costs, enhance your services, protect your business and reduce your carbon footprint?

‘If the answer is yes to either of these questions then you should join us at the BIS Expo.'

The day will see exhibitions, networking and guest speakers including Peter Taylor, managing partner at Paris Smith, Steve Northam from IncuHive/BioTeq, Stephen Haslett from Fusion Forensics and Emma Wilson, founder of Emari Marketing.

Lara said she was inspired to start the event due to the lack of similar conferences in this area.

She said: ‘I was surprised at the lack of large-scale, affordable platforms outside of London for companies to showcase themselves and their products.

‘Whilst the majority of stands will naturally be for companies within the science, technology and business innovation sectors, we have invited a few local companies to take a stand where there is synergy.’

The exhibition will take place on September 12 at Chilworth Manor, Southampton.

For more go to businessinnovationsouth.com