New face at the helm of Hampshire Law Society

HAMPSHIRE Law Society has announced the election of its new president.

The group, which helps solicitors across the county, has chosen Joe Robertson to replace the outgoing Kristina Colmer.

Joe, who lives on the Isle of Wight, currently works for Dementia UK, originally worked in London with media and defamation claims – including those associated with the collapse of the News of the World.

He has previously held roles as a school governor and trustee of Citizens’ Advice.

In his spare time he enjoys sailing and became a father last month.

His aims for the year ahead are to engage more with students at nearby universities, as well as keeping the society relevant and influential in a changing legal and social landscape.