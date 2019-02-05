New function space opens at Whiteley hotel

Have your say

A HOTEL in Whiteley has launched a new function space, ideal for business meetings, training and conferences.

Solent Hotel and Spa opened The Dorchester Suite as part of its renovations.

The Dorchester Suite could also host a small event or function, seating up to 35 for dinner.

The hotel will be holding an open evening on Thursday, April 4 from 6pm until 8pm, to showcase the suite.

As well as experiencing the upgraded facilities, guests will enjoy samples of the Conference Café’s updated menu. To register interest call 01489 88000.