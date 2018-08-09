New landlord has been found for Fareham pub 

A PUB that has been closed for the past two months will be reopening later this month with a new landlord.

The Good Intent, in Trinity Street, Fareham, closed at the end of June.

The pub, which is run by pub chain Admiral Taverns, has announced that it is due to reopen on August 23 with a new licensee in place.

The chain said that it has plans to ‘spruce up’ the venue with some new furnishings.

A hygiene inspection of the venue, which is near the former magistrates court, in May found it to require ‘major improvement’ and inspectors gave it a zero-star rating.