New recruits join commercial property firm as it looks to expand its geographical reach

COMMERCIAL property company Holloway Iliffe & Mitchell has appointed five new members of staff as the business continues to grow across the region.

Hamish MacAlister joins the management department from R Estates, a privately-owned development and investment property firm where he spent eight years as a development and property manager.

Hamish graduated from Bristol University in 2001 and went on to complete his Masters in Real Estate at Reading University, graduating in 2014.

Gina Bailey has also joined the management department as a facilities manager. In addition, Larissa Simpson joins the expanding accounts team and Sophie Mitchell begins her training as a graduate surveyor with the agency team.

Simon Hake has also joined as an associate director in the agency team. Having worked in the commercial property industry for 10 years, Simon has held surveying roles with a UK housebuilder, international commercial property surveyors based in Germany and a regional private practice as commercial agent.He studied a BSc (Hons) in property development at Portsmouth University and is a member of the Royal Institiution of Chartered Surveyors and a Registered Valuer.

Director Tom Holloway said: ‘The continued growth in our management instructions this year is a real positive for Holloway Iliffe & Mitchell and we are delighted to welcome the new recruits to the business.’

He said the new recruits are a ‘great addition as the business continues to expand both its geographic reach and client instructions.’