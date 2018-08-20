NEWS COMMENT: Let us hope the Portsmouth homeless bus project can be saved

The disheartening revelations about the ‘homeless bus’ have definitely left a sour taste in lots of people’s mouths.

With the best of intentions the bus was generously donated by Stagecoach to give rough sleepers a welcome chance to stay under cover and get a much-welcome wash, plus meet up with others in a similar position.

Joanne Vines and Sammy Barcroft, who originally thought of the project, spent months converting the bus thanks to generous donations and help from businesses in our area.

READ MORE: Women who created homeless bus speak of their sadness

READ MORE: Homeless bus operators hit back

Now we read about the actions of some selfish person or persons who have more or less wrecked the bus internally which of course means lots of the homeless have lost out in their bid for a night’s safe sleeping.

A Facebook post by Joanne and Sammy said a number of items were missing from the bus including a kettle, microwave and the curtains ripped down.

Not only that but a fire alarm was wrecked and there was soiled toilet paper on the floor.

The Robert Dolling Project, which was in charge of the bus, said they had been looking for someone else to take it on over the past few weeks and strongly deny leaving the bus in the state that it was in when delivered back to Stagecoach.

They also pointed out that despite attempts to make it secure people continued somehow to get in and cause mess and damage.

Forget the whys and wherefores, the answer now is to hopefully get it all sorted out as soon as possible.

What’s gone wrong?

Do we tar the whole of the homeless community for the ‘disgusting state’ the bus was left in? Are they all that ungrateful when selfless people try to help them?

Of course not and we can but hope the situation is sorted very soon and this project can once again reach out to those less fortunate than ourselves.