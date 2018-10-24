Online music platform launches crowdfunding campaign to raise £600,000

A SOCIAL music platform that brings artists closer to their fans has launched an online crowdfunding campaign to raise the cash it needs to go live.

Jeeni, which also shares its revenue ethically, needs to raise £600,000.

Its development is led by Shena Mitchell, the woman behind Invest South and The Innovation Warehouse.

Shena is joined by entrepreneur Mel Croucher, who founded the first videogame company in the UK in Southsea

It is due to launch next year and it hopes to shine a spotlight on a new generation of music stars to help them build a global fanbase.

The streamed music service will allow listeners to vote on who joins the platform, and it features a host of celebrities and experts to assist and guide new talent.

Shena said: ‘Jeeni’s mission is to support unsigned music talent, by helping them build a fanbase.

‘We aim to fast-track careers in the music business, and make sure they take the lion’s share of the revenue that’s raised.

‘When the financial backing has been secured and we go live, we’ll be creating new jobs in the area, which is great for the local economy.

‘When you consider the wealth of music talent in Portsmouth – hosting over 2,000 music events a year – we’re alive to the opportunities of our local music culture, creativity and talent.

‘It’s so cool to think someone reading this might choose to invest in Jeeni with just £10 now, and then use Jeeni to build their fan base for fame and success. We’re going to try hard to make sure that happens.’

Jeeni is currently inviting investment on Crowdcube.