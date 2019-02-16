Plans for future of Knight and Lee in Southsea to go on display this month

AN EXHIBITION that will shed light on what will happen to Knight and Lee’s Southsea store after it closes will be held this month.

Last month the John Lewis Partnership revealed that Knight and Lee would be closing in July, after more than 100 years trading in Southsea.

The building has been bought by That Group, a property development company.

The firm has said that it will be holding a display at Southsea Library in Palmerston Road on Monday, February 25, between 4pm and 7.45pm, to explain what it has in mind for the building.

That Group has said it wants to ‘sensitively retain and reinvent’ the building by providing an ‘exciting mix of new employment-generating uses’.

The firm says the plans could include offices, rooms for events that could be used by the public, and shops, restaurants, cafes and bars on the ground floor facing the street.

That Group chief executive officer Peter Tisdale said: ‘We are very excited to be bringing forward new investment plans which will ensure that the Knight and Lee building continues to flourish and play an important role within the heart of Southsea.

‘The new retail and employment uses we hope to deliver will secure the building’s long-term future and will positively contribute to the vitality and viability of the town centre.

‘Southsea is a fantastic place and we feel very passionate about rejuvenating this much-loved building. We are very much looking forward to meeting and engaging with local people, to share our ideas and vision for this site.

‘Our forthcoming public exhibition provides an ideal opportunity for local residents and businesses to come and meet our project team and to find out more about us and our plans, whilst also letting us know their feedback.’

A newsletter about the plans and the public exhibition has been sent to more than 2,500 residents and businesses around the site.

Portsmouth City Council leader Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson has previously said that he would oppose student flats being built on the site, and said that the council’s policies meant that the ground floor of the Knight & Lee building has to be used for retail.

Residents who have questions about the plans can contact on the project’s freephone information line 0800 298 7040 or visit www.thatgroup-southsea.co.uk where the plans will be available to view and comment on February 25.