Port looks to expand cruise sector

PORTSMOUTH International Port has appointed a new head of operations in a bid to drive forward both the cruise and ferry sector of the business.

The position has been taken up by experienced shipping expert, Ian Diaper, who has over 40 years experience in the industry.

As head of operations, Ian will be responsible for overseeing the delivery of all shore side activity, making sure ferry and cruise customer requirements are met, while also looking at opportunities for growth.

Mike Sellers, Portsmouth International Port's director, said: ‘ We are delighted to welcome Ian to Portsmouth as he has great experience in the industry. This new role is important because it is our aim to become known as a port that provides a strong ferry and cruise offer. We have successfully built our ferry operation and need to make sure our reputation continues, but there is also the capacity and opportunity to develop our cruise position.’