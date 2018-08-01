Port Solent celebrates anniversary with 1980s-themed party

THOUSANDS of people helped a shopping centre celebrate its 30th anniversary.

.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​More than 11,000 people went along to a 1980s-themed party at Port Solent.

The event, held on Saturday, marked the anniversary with live music from The Bootlegs and It Must Be Madness, an ourdoor cinema, magic, children’s activities and a comedy show.

Lisa Fowler, from Port Solent, said: ‘It was a fantastic day celebrating 30 years of Port Solent. The entertainment created a great party atmosphere and it was wonderful to see so many people enjoying themselves.’