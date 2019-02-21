Portsmouth beauty salon hopes to stamp out animal cruelty with its vegan products 

A NEW Portsmouth beauty business is hoping to change the way that people use beauty products – and to stamp out animal cruelty.

Former Highbury College student Harriet Charter has set up her own salon called Harriet Charter Beauty in Londesborough Road, Southsea.

Harriet Charter Beauty in Southsea

The appointment-only salon offers a range of beauty treatments, from waxing to nails and eyelashes - all using vegan-friendly and cruelty-free products.

Harriet said: ‘In the last few years veganism has had a lot of attention and grown in popularity and demand. You only have to look around the supermarkets and restaurants to notice people are wanting vegan products more than ever.

‘From this I formed my home beauty business, Harriet Charter Beauty. I firmly stand by adopting an ethically sourced, vegan friendly and cruelty free environment for my clients.’

Harriet said she hopes her business is just the start of a changing trend in the industry.

She said: ‘I’ve been a vegetarian since around age 10 as that’s when my real love of animals began.

‘But it was only in recent years that I discovered just how much animal derived ingredients are within the everyday products we use, not just the edible produce.

‘There are still so many products that are tested on animals, whilst none of us have ever seen a rabbit hopping around with lash extensions and a bright red lip, it is going on but just in laboratories.

‘For me it is something that needs to be stopped and although my small business cannot do that alone, it is certainly a start.’

Harriet has spent hours researching all her products and equipment – even sourcing vegan make-up brushes.

She added: ‘You don’t have to be a vegan to come and see me. Whilst I practice as much vegan as possible in my work life, it is difficult to maintain in everyday life and not everybody can adjust immediately.

‘By offering the usual beauty treatments we all love, I can also offer the reassurance of veganism with it too.

‘It’s all about taking steps where and when possible.

‘I’m just trying to build something combining all my passions. I love animals, I love caring about the future of this planet and I love making people look and feel amazing. Vegans and non vegans all welcome round my house!’

For more go to harrietcharterbeauty.com or call 07881774701.