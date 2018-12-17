A FRATTON convenience store has been granted an extended alcohol licence and residents have vowed to fight the decision.

At a licensing sub-committee today (Dec 17) councillors agreed to allow Best One on Fratton Road to sell alcohol between 8am and 2am every day, two hours longer than its current cut-off time.

But residents who attended the meeting pledged to take the approval to appeal, claiming the extended licence for the 24-hour store would 'make life hell.'

It comes after a drawn-out court battle 10 years ago between homeowners on Garnier Road and the shop's manager, Seb Jeevanayagiam, that saw the store's previous 24-hour alcohol licence revoked.

Garnier Road resident Marian Stone, made a deputation at the meeting on behalf of a neighbour. 'Surely the fact that there has been no anti-social behaviour for 10 years speaks for itself,' she said.

'Extending the hours will attract drunk people and create more traffic. People will go to that shop because it'll be the only place in the area they can continue to get alcohol at that time. Night clubbers will gravitate towards it.

'We had this all ten years ago, with noise and disturbance and people being sick in the street. If you want to drink yourself silly then go ahead, just don't do it in front of our homes.'

But agent Jon Wallsgrove, speaking on behalf of Mr Jeevanayagiam, stood by a report from the police that stated recorded incidents did not increase when the store had a 24-hour licence.

Mr Wallsgrove said: 'Your determination has to be evidence based. I am inviting you to base it on evidence of two responsible authorities. The police had no concerns that would give you reason not to grant this.'

Councillors ruled that the extended licence be granted on the condition that door staff are on the site on Friday and Saturday nights as well as bank holidays and specified dates such as New Year's Eve.

For Mrs Stone this was not good enough. Speaking after the meeting she said: 'We will appeal. Everything that was said today is exactly what Seb said last time. He said he would have door staff and I don't think he acted on that. Anyway, the door staff have got no jurisdiction in the street and I don't think they are going to turn people away. It's all about making money.

'Profit has come before our quality of life.'