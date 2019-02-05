Portsmouth firm McAndrew Martin marks pearl anniversary with big ambitions 

A MULTI-DISCIPLINARY consultancy in Portsmouth is targeting major new growth as it celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2019.

McAndrew Martin has developed into a multi-million-pound business with prestigious contracts at Buckingham Palace, the Tower of London and Horse Guards Parade among others since its launch in 1989.

Based at the Acorn Business Centre in Portsmouth with offices in London, its six disciplines are architecture, mechanical and electrical engineering, structural engineering, building surveying, general practice, and project management and contract administration.

Managing director Bill McAndrew said: ‘Reaching this milestone is testament to the talent and hard work of all of our staff.

‘We’re very grateful for the support of our business associates, clients, contacts and suppliers over the years, and look forward to celebrating our anniversary in style with them later in 2019.

‘Moving into larger offices in 2018 marked a fresh phase of our growth and we intend to use this landmark year as a springboard to drive even stronger expansion across each of our six disciplines

‘We recorded 10 per cent year on year growth in 2018 before and want to significantly outstrip this in 2019 to make it a year to remember.’

Bill founded McAndrew Martin in 1989 in Portsmouth.

In its first year, the company had one part-time and two full-time members of staff.

It moved from the Fairway Business Centre in Dundas Lane, Portsmouth, in 2018 to larger offices at the Acorn Business Centre in Northarbour Road.

McAndrew Martin has carried out quadrennial building inspections at Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and The Tower of London as well as work at locations including the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

The 40-strong independent firm was ranked 87th in Building magazine’s annual Top 150 Consultants list in 2018.

It opened its London office on the South Bank in 2016 and marked the restructuring of its directorates with a reception at the Gherkin in London.

McAndrew Martin is registered with the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) and is a member of the Portsmouth Property Association (PPA).

Director Ian Lee, managing director Bill McAndrew and chartered surveyor Alf Wimshurst are RICS Fellows.