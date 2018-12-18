Portsmouth firm to hand out Christmas gifts to children affected by domestic abuse

CHILDREN receiving help from a domestic abuse service will be given gifts this Christmas thanks to generous staff at a lead generation company in Portsmouth.

The team at Lead Forensics has raised funds for the Stop Domestic Abuse (SDA) in Havant by holding a series of dress down days.

Lead Forensics in Portsmouth raised funds and gave presents to Southern Domestic Abuse Service

Staff were charged £1 per day to wear their casual clothes and the firm matched every £1 donated by the team.

This meant that more than 80 presents worth £2,000 were donated.

Claire Lambon, CEO of the SDA, said: ‘Some of these children have been brought up to feel worthless.

‘For them to know that other people who don’t know them have bought them a present is amazing. Lead Forensics is proud to be in a position to help such an important local cause and encourage people to give what they can this Christmas to those less fortunate.’