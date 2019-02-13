Portsmouth hotel staff show their caring side with fundraising for deaf children 

HOTEL staff are giving their support to a campaign to raise money to help deaf children.

The Village Hotel in Portsmouth is taking part in The Elizabeth Foundation’s new fundraising campaign ‘Go the Distance for Deafness’ which encourages schools, businesses and individuals to donate or get sponsorship for taking part in any activity which covers any distance.

The Elizabeth Foundation is a Portsmouth‐based charity which helps deaf babies and young children to learn to listen and talk, at their family centre in Cosham and also UK wide through their online Let’s Listen and Talk support programme.

The leisure team at The Village Hotel is encouraging members to use their new high tech indoor cycles to take part in a 120 mile cycle which represents the distance from Portsmouth to the latest Village Hotel in Bristol.

Leisure sales manager, Alex Brown said: ‘We’re excited to launch the 120‐mile cycle and help to support the amazing work The Elizabeth Foundation do every day.

‘This event is part of The Village Green initiative which aims to put us at the heart of local life.

‘We recognise our role as being a hub for communities and believe in helping our charitable neighbours in any way we can.

‘We know our members will be excited about this challenge and look forward to supporters of The Elizabeth Foundation joining us too.’

The Elizabeth Foundation supports more than 100 preschool deaf children through its specialist education programmes, as well as monthly support groups for children with Down syndrome, conductive hearing loss or additional complex needs.

Fiona Heath, fundraising manager of The Elizabeth Foundation, said: ‘As a charity which receives no statutory government or NHS grant funding we are thrilled that Alex and the staff at The Village Hotel are Going the Distance for Deafness and making a difference to lives of deaf preschool children.

‘It is with the support of the local community that we have grown from a family‐led charity to the largest provider of preschool education for deaf children in the UK.’