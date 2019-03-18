Portsmouth logistics firm Fowler Welch recognised for its high standards

Photo: Pictured receiving the award from FTA Senior Contract Manager Eric Higham (left) are Sharon Wall, Fowler Welch Hilsea Fleet Administrator (centre) and Chris Needham, Hilsea Warehouse, Site and Compliance Manager (right). Picture: Freight Transport Association
Photo: Pictured receiving the award from FTA Senior Contract Manager Eric Higham (left) are Sharon Wall, Fowler Welch Hilsea Fleet Administrator (centre) and Chris Needham, Hilsea Warehouse, Site and Compliance Manager (right). Picture: Freight Transport Association
0
Have your say

A LOGISTICS firm depot has been handed a top award for high standards.

Fowler Welch’s Hilsea depot was given a 2018 Roadworthiness Award from the Freight Transport Association. It comes as recognition of the firm maintaining its fleet of vehicles and trailers and controlling safety-related defects.

FTA’s Senior contract manager, Eric Higham, said: ‘This award reflects the very high benchmark set by Fowler Welch and my congratulations go to everyone involved in ensuring that the fleet is safe, legal and efficient at all times.’

Maurizio Romano, from  Fowler Welch, said: ‘We are incredibly proud of the high standards that we maintain throughout our fleet. Transport compliance is a key priority throughout our work.’