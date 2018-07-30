Portsmouth museum boss honoured with doctorate 

TWO decades of work in the heritage and tourism industry have been honoured with a doctorate.

Paul Griffiths, head of operations at the Mary Rose Trust, was awarded an honorary degree of doctor of business by Solent University.

Paul joined the Mary Rose in June 2012 as the head of operations for the £35m Mary Rose Museum in Portsmouth, which reopened in 2013.

Paul, who leads the strategic management of the attraction, said: ‘I'm delighted. Working in heritage and tourism for over 20 years and with the Mary Rose for the last six year has enabled me to pass on my experience to the next generation, offering internships and work placements to help young people get a foothold in the industry.’

Paul also chairs the Hampshire Solent Museum Development Panel and is a trustee of the Rowlands Castle Heritage Centre and Portsmouth FC Pompey History Society.