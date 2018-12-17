Portsmouth newsagent could lose its alcohol licence after selling booze to teenagers 

A COSHAM newsagent could be stripped of its alcohol licence after staff were caught selling booze to two minors.

Councillors will decide the fate of the Oxygen newsagent and off-licence on Portsmouth Road tomorrow following a string of licence breaches including selling alcohol to under 18s.

Acting on a tip-off that two 15-year-olds had purchased alcohol from the store, Hampshire police staged two separate test purchases in July and October.

Both 16-year-olds were able to walk away with alcohol, including wine and beer.

Hampshire police requested the store's alcohol licence is revoked as a result, but members of the licensing committee could also choose to suspend the licence or remove the current designated premises supervisor, Jose Santiapillai.

Licensing officer, PC Peter Rackham, addressed the force's concerns in a letter to Portsmouth City Council's licensing team. He said: 'The imposition of further conditions around training and alcohol sales would also not satisfy the chief officer of police that the sale of alcohol to children at the premises would stop. The premises already have conditions around training.

'Sales of alcohol to children have been made persistently in spite of this. Mr Santiapillai has also demonstrated that he cannot adhere to simple licence conditions.

'In light of the information provided the chief officer of police would respectfully request that there is a revocation of the premises licence. It is the view of the chief officer of police that this is the only realistic measure which can be taken to prevent any further sales of alcohol to children.'

Mr Santiapillai had previously come under fire as the owner of Oxygen in 2017 when staff failed a similar purchase test.

A convenience store he formerly ran on Havant Road also failed this test in 2014. In 2016 Mr Santiapillai was taken to court for selling alcohol without a personal licence holder present and failure to provide CCTV training for staff. He was fined a total of £415 for these offences.

However, Mr Santiapillai apologised in an email to a council officer and added: 'I accept the penalty and if the case is you decided to take away my licence would you give me time please? I am with a shop local group and every week I receive allocations on delivery. So I should inform them to stop.

'I am stressed and I have family issues going on too. Without this business I don't have anything.

'I accept whatever decision you make on my case.'

Mr Santiapillai declined to comment further.

Oxygen's premises licence runs during its opening hours of 5.30am to 11pm every day.

Councillors will make their decision at the licensing sub-committee tomorrow morning.